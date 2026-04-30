WanderOn To Disrupt India Travel Market This Summer With ‘Chal De India’ Campaign

Speaking about the campaign, WanderOn Founder and CEO Govind Gaur said, "In 2025, around 3.27 crore Indians travelled abroad, out of which 43% travelled for leisure. India has so much to offer, yet many travellers look outward for experiences. Through this summer travel campaign, we want to shift the mindset and encourage people to explore the richness of our own country.” Gaur said summer is one of the best times for people to experience India more deeply and travel with greater ease, safety, and purpose.