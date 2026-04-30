WanderOn To Disrupt India Travel Market This Summer With ‘Chal De India’ Campaign

WanderOn, a homegrown travel brand catering to Gen Z and millennial travellers, has launched a vibrant new campaign – Chal De India – to encourage consumers to rediscover the beauty of India.
The summer travel consumer campaign is designed to embrace the country’s rich landscapes, cultures, and experiences through thoughtfully curated journeys.
Experiential travel lies at the heart of WanderOn’s summer travel campaign, shifting the focus from passive sightseeing to deeply immersive, local experiences.
The company seeks to enable travellers to go beyond popular landmarks and truly engage with and understand India’s local cultures and live the local way of life during their travels.
Speaking about the campaign, WanderOn Founder and CEO Govind Gaur said, "In 2025, around 3.27 crore Indians travelled abroad, out of which 43% travelled for leisure. India has so much to offer, yet many travellers look outward for experiences. Through this summer travel campaign, we want to shift the mindset and encourage people to explore the richness of our own country.” Gaur said summer is one of the best times for people to experience India more deeply and travel with greater ease, safety, and purpose.
“Every journey is about meaningful connections, local interactions, and living the destination, rather than just visiting it,” he said.
WanderOn’s Northeast itineraries spotlight immersive experiences across Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, from boating on crystal-clear rivers to exploring cascading waterfalls and vibrant local culture.
From traversing the high mountain passes and taking in the surreal blue of Pangong Lake to touring historic monasteries, Ladakh is an experience of stark beauty and soulful stillness.
Himachal is a journey in and of itself, from the excitement of Bir's paragliding skies to the serenity of Kasol's riverbanks, the ascent to Triund, and the secret tranquillity of Jibhi and Shangarh.
Uttarakhand connects travellers to nature – from the sweeping Himalayan views of Binsar to the offbeat charm of Chakrata and the quiet, slow escapes of Kanatal.
Kerala is about a sensory journey through water, greenery, and culture, along the tranquil backwaters of Alleppey to waking up amidst the misty tea gardens of Munnar.
Andaman & Nicobar is a journey into pristine island life where turquoise waters and powder-white beaches come together, bringing the best of nature.
Every state, every city and region in India has a different story to tell. Each destination has been thoughtfully curated to make people not just enjoy travel but connect with nature, India’s culture and the simple way of living.