Indian Market Helps PepsiCo Log Growth in Food Business in Q1

India was one of the markets that contributed to the growth of Pepsico's convenience food business in the first quarter of 2026, the American multinational company stated.
PepsiCo's Convenience Foods delivered 6 per cent organic revenue growth, while Beverages registered a 4.5 per cent rise in the international markets.
The global beverage and snacks major, in its earnings statement, said, "Convenient Foods organic revenue growth was aided by markets, including Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, India, Egypt, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, China and Pakistan".
PepsiCo's International business delivered a 5.5 per cent organic revenue growth. It had recorded USD 38 billion in net revenue and represented more than 40 per cent of PepsiCo's net revenue in 2025.
"We continue to see a long runway for profitable growth for the International businesses as we aim to significantly increase its size and scale, tailored to the differentiated needs across countries and geographies," said Pepsico in its management remarks.
During the quarter, PepsiCo's net revenue growth was 8.5 per cent to USD 19.44 billion. Its operating profit for the quarter ended March 21, 2026, stood at USD 3.21 billion.
"We are pleased with our first-quarter results, which featured an acceleration in both net revenue and organic revenue growth, with a notable improvement in convenient foods organic volume. An extensive commercial agenda, which includes the restaging of large global brands, innovation activity and certain affordability initiatives, is being executed well, and business performance has improved," said its Chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta.
On the outlook for 2026, PepsiCo said it continues to expect its organic revenue to increase between 2 and 4 per cent.
"As we look ahead, the macroeconomic environment has become more volatile and uncertain because of ongoing geopolitical conflicts. Systematic commodity hedging programmes for market-traded commodities are expected to provide some near-term protection and visibility on certain input costs," said PepsiCo.