  1. home
  2. Corporate
  3. Pepsico to cut jobs drop product lines to appease activist investor elliott

PepsiCo to Cut Jobs, Drop Product Lines to Appease Activist Investor Elliott

Elliott has built a roughly 2% stake in the Lay’s and Doritos maker, valued at about $4 billion. In early September, the firm wrote to PepsiCo’s board urging operational improvements and more strategic reinvestment

Outlook Business Desk
Outlook Business Desk
Curated by: Vikash Tripathi
Updated on:
Updated on:
PepsiCo to Cut Jobs, Drop Product Lines to Appease Activist Investor Elliott
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • PepsiCo plans to cut its US product line-up by 20% and introduce affordable price tiers.

  • The move is part of a broader agreement with activist investor Elliott Investment Management.

  • Elliott holds a 2% stake in PepsiCo, valued at around $4 billion, and has urged the company to improve operations and reinvest strategically.

PepsiCo on Monday announced plans to reduce its product line-up in the US by 20% by early next year and introduce more affordable price tiers, aiming to “accelerate” revenue growth and improve operating margins. The move is part of a wider agreement with activist investor Elliott Investment Management.

Elliott has built a roughly 2% stake in the Lay’s and Doritos maker, valued at about $4 billion. In early September, the firm wrote to PepsiCo’s board urging operational improvements and more strategic reinvestment.

Outliers 2025

1 December 2025

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

PepsiCo also issued fresh guidance for the year ahead, forecasting organic revenue growth of 2% to 4% in fiscal 2026, compared with analysts’ average expectation of around 2.7%. Organic revenue excludes factors such as acquisitions and currency movements, making it a key metric for investors.

Related Content
Related Content
null - TCS
Pune Labour Commissioner Summons TCS over Complaints of ‘Illegal’ Layoffs

BY Outlook Business Desk

Meanwhile, a Bloomberg report said PepsiCo had asked staff in several North American offices, including its Purchase, New York, headquarters, as well as sites in Chicago and Plano, Texas, to work from home this week. Many companies issue similar remote-working directives ahead of planned job cuts.

In a note to employees, Jennifer Wells, chief people officer for North America, reportedly said the company would be implementing “structural changes” affecting certain roles.

Chief executive Ramon Laguarta has said PepsiCo is focused on cutting costs, improving efficiency and modernising its manufacturing operations to free up funds for future investments. Executives had already discussed the need to “right-size” the workforce before Elliott took an interest.

In November, PepsiCo announced it would close its Frito-Lay facilities in Orlando, Florida, leading to more than 450 job losses. At the time, the company said the decision was based on operational requirements.

PepsiCo has not disclosed which product lines will be discontinued. Elliott has urged the company to streamline its beverage portfolio and consider divesting brands such as SodaStream and Starry.

While the agreement with Elliott does not include a board seat, the investor said it welcomed PepsiCo’s commitment to refreshing its board. Last month, former Walmart executive Steve Schmitt took over as chief financial officer, succeeding the retiring Jamie Caulfield.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×