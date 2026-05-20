PepsiCo Commits ₹5,700 Cr to India by 2030, Bets Big on Snacks

PepsiCo will invest up to ₹5,700 crore in India by 2030, primarily to expand its foods manufacturing capacity. PepsiCo India and South Asia CEO Jagrut Kotecha made the announcement at a media interaction on Tuesday, according to PTI.
"We are committed, and as a result, from 2025 to 2030, we have committed almost ₹5,700 crore of investments," Kotecha said.
The investment will be split across three manufacturing facilities in Madhya Pradesh, Assam and Tamil Nadu,
The first two are close to operational. "Some of this is going live in the next few months, like the concentrates plant in Madhya Pradesh and the Northeast plant in Assam," Kotecha said.
Tamil Nadu is the newest piece of the puzzle. PepsiCo recently purchased land there. "The land purchase, which we have just done recently in Tamil Nadu, will allow us to open a massive footprint in the South for our snacks business," Kotecha said, as quoted by PTI.
India remains one of PepsiCo's top 13 global markets. Kotecha also said India remains a strong market despite global headwinds, economic volatility and supply disruptions from the West Asia conflict included. Prices are being held for now, but he, according to Economic Times, acknowledged that businesses can no longer plan too far ahead.
How 2025 Went
PepsiCo India posted a profit after tax of ₹905 crore for the 12 months ended December 2025, on total revenue of ₹9,789 crore. The company delivered strong double-digit growth for the second consecutive year, Kotecha said.
Foods was the stronger of the two segments, growing around 11% in 2025, according to CFO Savitha Balachandran. Beverages had a softer year weather conditions weighed on demand and competition, she said, "went up quite a bit."
Despite the headwinds, Balachandran said both segments "performed really well and strongly." The company enters 2026 with over ₹1,600 crore of cash on its books and a balance sheet she described as "extremely healthy."