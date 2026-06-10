India Inc Salary Hikes to Narrow in FY27, EV and Fintech Lead the Pack

Not all sectors are seeing a slowdown, however. Educational services are projected to see salary growth rise sharply to 9% from 6.2% a year ago, making it among the strongest year-on-year gainers. The business process outsourcing sector is expected to improve to 9% from 6.7%, while banking is projected to edge up to 8.8% from 8.1%, amid growing demand for digital banking, cybersecurity, and technology-led operations.