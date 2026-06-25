IDBI Bank Divestment Could Revive as Fairfax Returns With Revised Offer

Fairfax has also committed that IDBI Bank will be its sole investment in the banking space. As a result, the firm has said it will fully divest its 40% stake in CSB Bank upon completing the IDBI acquisition. This is in line with RBI norms, which do not permit a promoter to hold two banking licences. Fairfax had acquired a 51% stake in CSB Bank, then known as Catholic Syrian Bank, in 2018 in a transaction that helped keep the lender afloat. The bank was listed on stock exchanges a year later.