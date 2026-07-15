Who Will Buy IDBI Bank? Fairfax Takes the Lead in $5.7 Billion Race

Canadian investment firm Fairfax Financial Holdings has reportedly emerged as the leading bidder to acquire a controlling stake in IDBI Bank.
The Centre and LIC are looking to divest a combined 60.7% stake in the lender as part of the government's long-pending strategic disinvestment programme.
Once placed under the RBI's Prompt Corrective Action framework, IDBI Bank has significantly improved its financial health through better asset quality and capital support.
Canadian investment firm Fairfax Financial Holdings has emerged as the leading contender to acquire a controlling stake in IDBI Bank after reportedly improving its financial bid, according to multiple media reports cited by India Today. The proposed transaction is estimated to be worth $5.5 billion-$5.7 billion, making it one of the largest foreign investments in India's banking sector.
The government's long-awaited privatisation of IDBI Bank is still under evaluation, and no final decision has been announced.
Fairfax Ahead in Two-Horse Race
According to the reports, the race has narrowed to two bidders—Fairfax Financial Holdings and Dubai-based Emirates NBD. Fairfax, founded by Indian-born billionaire Prem Watsa, is understood to have strengthened its position after revising its offer.
Under the proposed disinvestment, the Centre and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) plan to sell a combined 60.7% stake in IDBI Bank. The government currently owns 45.5%, while LIC holds 49.2%, giving the two entities a combined holding of nearly 95%.
Why the Sale Is Significant
The IDBI Bank privatisation has been one of the government's most closely watched strategic disinvestment programmes.
The process has witnessed multiple delays over the years due to regulatory approvals, valuation concerns and procedural hurdles.
If completed, the transaction would reinforce the government's privatisation agenda while marking one of the biggest foreign acquisitions in the Indian banking industry. It would also signal growing international investor confidence in India's financial sector.
Fairfax's India Bet
Fairfax already has a sizeable presence in India across financial services, infrastructure, healthcare and technology. The investment group also has experience in Indian banking through its stake in CSB Bank.
For Fairfax, acquiring IDBI Bank would provide access to a nationwide banking franchise at a time when India's expanding credit market, growing middle class and increasing financial formalisation continue to offer long-term growth opportunities.
IDBI Bank's Turnaround
IDBI Bank has undergone a remarkable transformation over the past few years. In 2018, the Reserve Bank of India placed the lender under the Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) framework because of mounting bad loans and weak financial health.
Since then, improved recoveries, stronger underwriting standards and capital support have helped the bank significantly reduce its non-performing assets and return to profitability, making it an attractive acquisition target.
If the proposed sale goes through, industry experts expect private ownership to bring fresh capital, technology investments and operational efficiencies.
However, customers are unlikely to see any immediate changes, as the deal still requires government approval and multiple regulatory clearances before it can be completed.