HDFC Bank Q3 FY26 Results: Net Profit Up 11.5% to ₹18,654 Cr, Gross NPAs Fall 18 bps

HDFC Bank Q3 FY26 standalone PAT rises 11.5% to ₹18,654 crore, up from ₹16,736 crore a year ago.
Standalone revenue grows 8.9% YoY to ₹45,870 crore, compared with ₹42,110 crore in Q3 FY25.
Net interest income increases 6.4% to ₹32,620 crore.
India's largest private bank, HDFC Bank, on Saturday reported a standalone profit after tax (PAT) of ₹18,654 crore for the third quarter, marking an 11.5% increase compared with the quarter ended 31 December 2024. In the year-ago quarter, the bank had reported a standalone net profit of ₹16,736 crore.
The lender's standalone revenue for the December quarter rose 8.9% year on year to ₹45,870 crore, up from ₹42,110 crore a year earlier. Net interest income (interest earned minus interest paid) grew 6.4% to ₹32,620 crore, compared with ₹30,650 crore in the same quarter last year. The core net interest margin stood at 3.35% on total assets and 3.51% on interest-earning assets.
Operating expenses for the quarter were ₹18,770 crore. Excluding the estimated ₹800 crore impact from employee benefits under the new Labour Code, operating expenses stood at ₹17,970 crore, up from ₹17,110 crore in the year-ago quarter.
Asset Quality Improves
Average deposits during the December 2025 quarter were ₹27,52,400 crore, up 12.2% from ₹24,52,800 crore a year earlier and 1.5% higher than ₹27,10,500 crore in the September 2025 quarter. Average CASA deposits stood at ₹8,98,400 crore, an increase of 9.9% year on year and 2.4% sequentially.
As of 31 December 2025, the bank’s total deposits stood at ₹28,60,100 crore, up 11.6% compared with December 2024. Savings account deposits were ₹6,61,700 crore, while current account deposits stood at ₹2,99,500 crore. Time deposits grew 12.3% year on year to ₹18,98,900 crore, with CASA deposits accounting for 33.6% of the total.
Average advances under management during the quarter were ₹28,64,100 crore, reflecting growth of 9.0% year on year and 2.5% sequentially compared with the September 2025 quarter.
The bank’s asset quality remained stable, with gross non-performing assets (NPAs) at 1.24% of gross advances, down 18 bps from 1.42% a year earlier. Net NPAs stood at 0.42% of net advances.
On the capital front, HDFC Bank maintained a strong position with a capital adequacy ratio (CAR) of 19.9% under Basel III norms, well above the regulatory requirement of 11.9%. Tier 1 CAR was 17.8%, and the Common Equity Tier 1 ratio stood at 17.4%. Risk-weighted assets were ₹28,80,800 crore.
As of 31 December 2025, the bank had 9,616 branches and 21,176 ATMs across 4,170 cities and towns, compared with 9,143 branches and 21,049 ATMs a year earlier. The bank also operates 15,216 business correspondents, mainly through Common Service Centres. Employee strength rose to 2,15,739, up from 2,10,219 a year ago.