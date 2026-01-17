HDFC Bank Q3 FY26 Results: Net Profit Up 11.5% to ₹18,654 Cr, Gross NPAs Fall 18 bps

The lender's standalone revenue for the December quarter rose 8.9% year on year to ₹45,870 crore, up from ₹42,110 crore a year earlier. Net interest income (interest earned minus interest paid) grew 6.4% to ₹32,620 crore, compared with ₹30,650 crore in the same quarter last year. The core net interest margin stood at 3.35% on total assets and 3.51% on interest-earning assets.