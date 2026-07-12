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Mcap of 4 of Top-10 Most Valued Firms Jumps ₹92,995 Cr; HDFC Bank, Airtel Top Gainers

Markets started the week on a positive note, supported by easing crude prices, encouraging Q1 business updates, improving monsoon progress, and broad-based buying

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Mcap of 4 of Top-10 Most Valued Firms Jumps ₹92,995 Cr; HDFC Bank, Airtel Top Gainers Photo: Magnific
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • The combined market valuation of four of India's top-10 most valued companies rose by ₹92,995.48 crore last week, led by HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel.

  • HDFC Bank added ₹35,808.09 crore in market capitalisation, while Bharti Airtel gained ₹34,896.92 crore despite benchmark indices ending the week lower.

  • Reliance Industries remained India's most valuable company, while six top-10 firms, including ICICI Bank, TCS and Larsen & Toubro, recorded a combined valuation decline.

The combined market valuation of four of the top-10 most valued firms jumped ₹92,995.48 crore last week, with HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel emerging as the biggest gainers.

Last week, the BSE benchmark Sensex declined 194.52 points, or 0.25%, and the NSE Nifty dipped 63.95 points, or 0.26%.

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"Markets ended the week marginally lower, snapping a four-week winning streak amid renewed geopolitical tensions in West Asia and a sharp spike in crude oil prices," Ajit Mishra, SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

Markets Rally For Second Day; Sensex Jumps 828 Points, Nifty Ends Above 24,200 - null
Markets Rally For Second Day; Sensex Jumps 828 Points, Nifty Ends Above 24,200

BY Outlook Business Desk

Markets started the week on a positive note, supported by easing crude prices, encouraging Q1 business updates, improving monsoon progress, and broad-based buying, he said.

However, sentiment weakened during mid-week following escalating Iran–US tensions, triggering a sharp sell-off before benchmark indices recovered a significant part of the losses over the final two sessions, Mishra added.

The gainers from the top-10 pack were Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), while ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro and Hindustan Unilever faced a combined erosion of ₹49,294.13 crore from their valuation.

HDFC Bank's market valuation surged ₹35,808.09 crore to ₹12,69,454.42 crore, the most among the top-10 firms.

The valuation of Bharti Airtel jumped ₹34,896.92 crore to ₹11,98,774.22 crore.

LIC added ₹16,065.5 crore, taking its valuation to ₹5,60,205.05 crore, while the valuation of Reliance Industries climbed ₹6,224.97 crore to ₹17,71,206.33 crore.

However, the market capitalisation (mcap) of Hindustan Unilever dropped by ₹12,088.65 crore to ₹5,04,997.65 crore.

Larsen & Toubro's valuation declined by ₹11,040.23 crore to ₹5,42,938.40 crore.

The mcap of TCS diminished by ₹8,574.87 crore to ₹7,48,600.40 crore, and that of Bajaj Finance eroded by ₹7,813.58 crore to ₹6,35,327.78 crore.

ICICI Bank's mcap edged lower by ₹6,315.32 crore to ₹10,05,379.71 crore, while the valuation of State Bank of India dipped by ₹3,461.48 crore to ₹9,56,430.44 crore.

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Reliance Industries retained the title of the most valued firm, followed by HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, TCS, Bajaj Finance, LIC, Larsen & Toubro and Hindustan Unilever. 

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