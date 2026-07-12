Mcap of 4 of Top-10 Most Valued Firms Jumps ₹92,995 Cr; HDFC Bank, Airtel Top Gainers

The gainers from the top-10 pack were Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel and Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), while ICICI Bank, State Bank of India, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Bajaj Finance, Larsen & Toubro and Hindustan Unilever faced a combined erosion of ₹49,294.13 crore from their valuation.