Maruti Suzuki Raises Capex To ₹77,500 Cr For Five Years Till FY31

Elaborating where the investments would be utilised, Takeuchi said,"Capex is planned for capacity expansion, new model development, R&D activities, plant measures, marketing and sales infrastructure, carbon neutral measures, and logistics, and so on." To another question about E20 fuel compatibility, Takeuchi said,"I would like to assure that all of our current ongoing products are E20 compatible products. Actually, we have improved our compatibility to ethanol from the production year 2008. So after 2008, all of our products are E20 compatible."