What Is Muse Spark 1.3? Meta’s New AI Model Takes On OpenAI, Anthropic

Meta has released Muse Spark 1.3, its most advanced AI model yet, with access initially available to developers.
Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang said the model is competitive with Anthropic’s latest offering and outperforms OpenAI’s GPT-5.6 Sol in coding.
Meta is also preparing its larger Watermelon model as it continues to invest heavily in AI infrastructure and talent.
Meta Platforms has launched Muse Spark 1.3, which it described as its most powerful artificial intelligence model so far, as the company steps up its efforts to close the gap with leading AI firms, according to a Bloomberg report.
The updated model will initially be available to developers through Meta’s Model API, with users of platforms including Facebook, Instagram and Meta AI expected to get access soon. Meta Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang said the latest model represents the company’s biggest improvement in performance so far.
Wang told the news agency that Muse Spark 1.3 is competitive with Anthropic’s Claude Fable 5.1 and performs better than OpenAI’s GPT-5.6 Sol in coding. He also said Meta’s model is ahead of current Chinese AI models.
New Model Focuses On Coding And AI Agents
Muse Spark 1.3 has been designed to handle more complex tasks while using fewer resources. According to Wang, the model requires 25% fewer tokens than its predecessor, making it more efficient.
The model can also manage multiple workflows at the same time instead of requiring separate sessions. It has improved its ability to follow lengthy instructions and retain information across different tasks.
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Meta said the model has also been trained to better recognise its limitations. It can ask users for clarification and seek confirmation before carrying out actions that could be difficult to reverse. The company has conducted extensive safety testing and training before releasing the model, Wang told Bloomberg.
Meta Steps Up AI Spending Amid Investor Scrutiny
Meta’s latest model comes as the company continues to spend heavily on AI infrastructure and talent. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has also pushed for a more open approach to AI development while the company weighs the returns from its large investments.
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Meta has not yet decided whether to release the weights of Muse Spark 1.3. Making the weights available would allow outside developers to download, run and build on the model. Meta plans to release the weights of the earlier Muse Spark 1.2 version, Wang said.
The company is also working on a larger AI model called Watermelon. Wang said Meta expects it to be “extremely competitive”, but did not give a timeline for its launch.
Meta’s heavy AI spending has attracted investor scrutiny over whether the investments will generate sufficient returns. The company has also been working on a cloud infrastructure business that could sell access to AI computing capacity and models, Bloomberg reported.
Muse Spark 1.3 will be offered to developers at the same price as Muse Spark 1.2 through Meta’s Model API. Wang said the platform has already seen strong adoption among developers.