Indian Economy Booming, Maharashtra Country's Most Remarkable Growth Story: Pranav Adani

Noting that investors do not invest only in concrete, steel, or land, he said, "I believe that we are also simultaneously investing in governance, connectivity, execution, and human possibility (and) today, Maharashtra offers all four." He also said that Adani Group wants to protect Dharavi's livelihoods, preserve the community networks, and provide its eligible residents with the dignity of a secure home, modern infrastructure, and better public space and added that "Our responsibility, the Adani Group's responsibility, is not simply to replace structures." "We are also taking responsibility for the living infrastructure in the city," he stated.