Tata Power Expands UP Power Network With 400kV Jalpura-Khurja Link

Tata Power has commissioned the second element of its Jalpura-Khurja transmission project in Uttar Pradesh.
The project includes a 162-circuit-km 400kV transmission line and a 1,000 MVA GIS substation at Jalpura.
The new infrastructure will improve power connectivity to the NCR and western Uttar Pradesh.
Tata Power has commissioned the second element of its Jalpura-Khurja Transmission Project in Uttar Pradesh, adding new high-voltage infrastructure to strengthen electricity transmission across the National Capital Region (NCR) and western Uttar Pradesh, the company said in an exchange filing on September 3.
The newly completed section includes a 400 kV double-circuit transmission line between Khurja and Jalpura, covering 162 circuit kilometres (CKM), along with a 400/220 kV gas-insulated substation (GIS) at Jalpura. The substation has a transformation capacity of 1,000 MVA.
The project has been executed through TP Jalpura Khurja Power Transmission Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power.
New Transmission Link To Improve Power Flow
The 162 CKM corridor consists of two circuits of around 81 km each, creating a high-voltage connection between Khurja and Jalpura, according to Tata Power.
Khurja is an important power transmission point in western Uttar Pradesh and the new link will help move electricity towards the NCR and Noida. The company said the infrastructure will support the region’s rising electricity demand.
The Jalpura substation will act as a link between the 400 kV and 220 kV networks. Its 1,000 MVA capacity will allow power to be transferred from the higher-voltage grid to the 220 kV network, Tata Power said.
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The company said the new infrastructure is expected to improve the reliability and resilience of the transmission network while supporting growing power requirements in the region.
Tata Power Expands Transmission Footprint
The commissioning comes as demand for electricity infrastructure continues to grow across the NCR and western Uttar Pradesh. Tata Power said the project will help create the transmission capacity needed to support the region’s future growth.
The company added that the project reflects its focus on developing large-scale transmission infrastructure and supporting a more reliable electricity grid.
With the latest commissioning, Tata Power’s transmission portfolio has reached 7,900 circuit kilometres of lines that are either operational or under execution across India.
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The company said its expanding transmission network will contribute to strengthening India’s electricity infrastructure and building a more resilient power grid.