New GDP Series Captures Structural Changes In Economy, Reflects Global Best Practices: N K Singh

"The credit upgrade represents the far reaching structural reforms, which have been undertaken both in 2014 by the Modi government. Last time, we saw the magical figure of A, was in 1988. But we lost it during the 1991 economic challenge. After that, the changes were not adequate to persuade, leading credit rating agency to make a credit upgrade. Why have they chosen 2026? "It represents a moment of celebration. So, macroeconomic stability and the congruence of structural changes, with continued macroeconomic stability, and the continuation of the reform process... It represents a moment of change," said Singh, who steered the 15th Finance Commission whose report spanned a six-year period till 2026.