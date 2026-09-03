Aditya Birla Group Secures ₹24,000 Cr In Bank Commitments For Shell Renewables Deal

The group is seeking a ₹14,000 crore loan to fund its acquisition of Shell Plc's renewable energy assets in India. Axis Bank and State Bank of India have each committed up to ₹7,000 crore, while Union Bank of India and Punjab National Bank have offered credit lines of around ₹5,000 crore each, as per the report. Notably, actual disbursements are likely to be lower than these upper limits.