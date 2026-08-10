Zee Entertainment Q1 Net Profit Falls 48% To ₹74.3 Cr; Revenue Up 4.8%

Zee Entertainment Enterprises on Monday reported a 48.3% decline in its consolidated profit to ₹74.3 crore for the June quarter of FY27.
It had logged a net profit of ₹143.7 crore in the April-June period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL).
However, its total income increased 4.8% to ₹1,938.5 crore in the June quarter of FY27. It was ₹1,849.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal year.
Zee's total expenses grew 12.8% to ₹1,864.4 crore in the June quarter. It was ₹1,652.7 crore in the first quarter of FY27.
Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd on Monday settled at ₹94.45 apiece on BSE, up 0.32% from the previous close.