LG Electronics Q1 Results: Profit Rises 27.2% to ₹652.9 Cr; Revenue, EBITDA Also Up

Growth was led by both the Home Appliances & Air Solutions and Home Entertainment businesses
The H&A segment grew 13.6%, while Home Entertainment revenue rose 22.3% year-on-year
The company also cited premiumisation, exports and demand for energy-efficient products as key drivers
LG Electronics India reported a 27.2% year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹652.86 crore for the first quarter of FY27, while revenue from operations rose 15.5%.
The consumer electronics and appliances maker had posted a net profit of ₹513.25 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
Revenue from operations during the June quarter stood at ₹7,233.35 crore, compared with ₹6,262.94 crore a year earlier.
The company said its first-quarter performance since listing was supported by both higher volumes and value-led growth.
Shares of LG Electronics India ended at ₹1,578.50 on the BSE on Thursday, up 0.07% from the previous close.
EBITDA Margin Expands To 12.5%
LG Electronics India said EBITDA margin improved by 106 basis points year-on-year to 12.5%.
The expansion was driven by operating leverage from higher volumes, a more premium product mix and strong demand in its Home Entertainment business, the company said.
The company also pointed to growth in exports alongside domestic demand. It said consumers were increasingly shifting towards feature-rich, higher-value and energy-efficient products.
Advertisement
Total expenses for the quarter increased 14.25% to ₹6,450 crore, while total income, including other income, rose 15.63% to ₹7,328.08 crore.
Home Entertainment Outpaces H&A Growth
Revenue from the Home Appliances & Air Solutions, or H&A, segment rose 13.61% year-on-year to ₹5,576.69 crore in Q1FY27, from ₹4,908.23 crore in the year-ago quarter.
The segment includes products and businesses spanning air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, microwave ovens, dishwashers, compressors, HVAC systems, water purifiers and air purifiers.
Meanwhile, revenue from the Home Entertainment segment grew at a faster pace of 22.28% to ₹1,656.65 crore. The division includes televisions, signage, projectors, monitors, audio-visual products and personal computers.
Advertisement
Focus On Growth And Margins In FY27
For FY27, LG Electronics India said demand momentum remained intact across its businesses, supported by product mix improvement, an export ramp-up and the expansion of its B2B and annual maintenance contract businesses.
"While geopolitical and macroeconomic headwinds continue, we are actively protecting our margin trajectory through pricing discipline, operational efficiencies, and localisation," the company said in a statement.
"Our diversified growth engines, combined with our proven execution capabilities, reinforce our confidence in delivering performance ahead of our FY27 targets of mid-teen revenue growth and an early double-digit EBITDA margin," it added.