Insurancedekho, Renewbuy Group Announce Merger

InsuranceDekho and the RenewBuy group on Tuesday announced the consolidation of their businesses to create the country's largest AI-enabled insurance distribution platform by point-of-sales persons-driven premium generated.
Together, the two platforms have already facilitated the issuance of over two crore insurance policies since inception as of March 31, 2026.
The combined platform pairs InsuranceDekho's strength across northern and western India with RenewBuy's presence in the south, creating pan-India breadth and depth, a release said.
The combined entity has a premium book exceeding Rs 6,600 crore, a network of over 6 lakh digital partners, and reach across 98.57 per cent of India's pin codes, it added.
The business will operate under the InsuranceDekho brand, with Ankit Agrawal leading the unified entity. The founders of both InsuranceDekho and RenewBuy will continue in the merged organisation.
The integration is designed to create an AI-first, distribution-plus-technology flywheel, the release said.
"This combination brings together complementary strengths in technology, on-ground distribution and insurer partnerships. Our immediate focus is disciplined execution and seamless integration," said Ankit Agrawal, Founder and CEO, InsuranceDekho.
Balachander Sekhar, CEO of RenewBuy said the union of the two entities brings together a combination of digital, technology and distribution enablement.
The combined entity is India's largest AI-enabled insurance distribution platform, in terms of POSP-driven insurance premium generated, for fiscal year 2025-26.