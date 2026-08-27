Nepal Floods Put Economy Under Strain: From Hydropower To Trade And Tourism — How Much Is At Risk?

Nepal’s dependence on hydropower and climate-sensitive sectors leaves its economy particularly exposed to extreme weather
UNDP has warned that a single glacial lake outburst flood can cause more than $100 million in economic losses
With GDP growth projected at just 2.3% in FY26, the latest disaster could add to the country’s existing economic and reconstruction pressures
Nepal’s latest flash floods have left a trail of destruction across its Himalayan valleys, damaging hydropower plants, roads, bridges and other infrastructure while disrupting a key route for trade and tourism with China.
The disaster has also raised fresh questions over the economic cost of climate-related shocks for a country heavily dependent on hydropower, agriculture and tourism.
As of 6 pm on August 27, the human toll had risen to at least 359, while more than 1,000 people remained missing in Nepal and neighbouring Tibet, according to Reuters. Rescue teams were still searching for survivors, with the full scale of the devastation yet to emerge.
There is no official estimate yet of the total economic loss from the latest floods. However, previous disasters and climate research offer an indication of the financial pressure Nepal could face.
How Much Power Has Been Knocked Out?
The floods damaged close to 360 MW of generation capacity, most of it hydropower, according to Nepal’s energy ministry as cited by Bloomberg. That represents nearly 8% of the country’s total generation capacity.
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Nine operational hydropower projects across two districts were damaged. A 25 MW solar plant and five hydropower projects under construction, with a combined capacity of 390 MW, were also affected.
Hydropower accounts for more than 90% of Nepal’s roughly 4,300 MW generation capacity, making the damage particularly significant.
Nepal normally exports electricity to India during the summer and imports power during winter, when river flows and generation decline.
It supplied 600 MW of round-the-clock hydropower to India over the six months to November last year and had planned to export another 500 MW this year.
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With repairs under way, Nepal may instead need to turn to India to bridge any electricity shortfall, the energy ministry spokesperson Shaligram Bhandari said, as per BBG.
Why Does Rasuwa Matter For Trade?
The worst-hit Rasuwa region is also an important link between Nepal and China. The flood destroyed roads, bridges and buildings along the route towards Tibet, affecting a corridor used by traders, tourists and pilgrims.
The New York Times (NYT) reported that the area had experienced an economic expansion in recent years as trade routes and border crossings with China developed, alongside Chinese-backed hydropower projects and rising tourism.
Around 400 foreign tourists were reported missing, many of them Indians travelling towards Mount Kailash.
The latest disaster therefore threatens more than physical assets. Prolonged disruption could affect cross-border trade, tourism and local businesses that have grown around the corridor.
What Could Reconstruction Cost?
It is too early to put a final price tag on the current disaster. Nepali officials have yet to publish a comprehensive economic assessment, while rescue and damage surveys are still under way.
The scale of destruction, however, is already substantial. Nepali Times reported that at least six major hydropower plants, transmission lines and substations were destroyed or heavily damaged, while a 25 MW grid-scale solar plant in Nuwakot was buried in sediment. At least a dozen bridges were also swept away.
Former National Reconstruction Authority CEO Govind Raj Pokharel described the damage as extraordinary, as per ANI.
“The scale of damage is so high, it's like a parlay, we cannot imagine because the flood volume of water and the speed and the damages that has caused in settlement, hydropower, government offices and roads, it's beyond imagination. That's why if you see that scale of disaster and the response of government, you have to appreciate,” Pokharel said.
What Does Climate Research Say About Nepal’s Losses?
A study by Sanot Adhikari and co-authors, published in September 2025 in the Four Star Multidisciplinary Research Journal, found that Nepal’s climate-induced disasters have already imposed a significant economic burden.
The research, covering data from 1971 to 2025, estimated average annual economic losses from climate-induced disasters at 0.08% of GDP, equivalent to about NPR 2.78 billion.
It found that physical property accounted for 75% of losses, agriculture 18%, livestock 4% and food storage 3%. The study also estimated an average of 647 deaths each year from climate disasters.
The study said losses could rise to 2.2% of GDP by 2050 and 9.9% by 2100 without adequate mitigation. It also noted that more than 80% of Nepal’s population is exposed to multiple hazards.
How Vulnerable Are Agriculture And Infrastructure?
Nepal’s exposure extends well beyond hydropower. The Adhikari study found that disasters caused NPR 23.60 billion in economic losses between 2018 and 2024, with floods and landslides among the largest contributors.
The experience of 2024 illustrates the vulnerability of agriculture. According to a report by Nepali daily The Rising Nepal, floods and inundation in September 2024 caused more than NPR 6 billion of damage to agriculture and livestock.
Paddy crops across 58,476 hectares were completely damaged, with rice losses estimated at NPR 3.5 billion.
More than 26,000 livestock were killed, while fisheries suffered an estimated NPR 1.13 billion loss.
Why Are Glacial Floods A Growing Economic Risk?
A July 2025 UNDP climate adaptation report said Nepal has experienced 26 glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) events since the 1970s.
It identified 47 potentially dangerous glacial lakes and said economic losses from a single GLOF can exceed $100 million.
Four lakes — Thulagi, Lower Barun, Lumding Tsho and Hongu 2 — were identified as urgent priorities for intervention.
The report said climate change, glacier retreat, intense rainfall and unstable glacial lakes are increasing the threat.
Nepal Was Already Facing Economic Pressure
The floods come after another major shock that Nepal suffered in September 2025.
The Gen Z-led protests and unrest caused more than $586 million in losses to Nepal’s economy, according to a government statement, reported Reuters in December 2025.
The rebuilding cost was estimated at more than $252 million.
The World Bank’s April 2026 Nepal Development Update said the economy grew only 3.4% year-on-year in the first half of FY26, with the September 2025 unrest weighing on investment and activity.
It projected real GDP growth of 2.3% in FY26, before an average recovery to 4.4% in FY27-FY28, supported partly by reconstruction and continued hydropower expansion.
That makes the latest floods particularly consequential. Nepal enters the disaster with an economy already facing structural constraints, limited investment momentum and repeated climate shocks.
The immediate priority remains rescuing people and restoring basic services. But once the waters recede, the larger question will be how much Nepal must spend to rebuild — and whether repeated disasters are becoming a structural drag on an economy whose key sectors are increasingly exposed to the risks of a warming Himalayas.