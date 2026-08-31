Milky Mist Q1 Results: Profit Jumps 890% To ₹64.68 Cr, Revenue Rises 44%

Milky Mist’s Q1FY27 PAT rose 889.81% YoY to ₹64.68 crore
Revenue from operations increased 43.6% to ₹973.45 crore
Milky Mist attributed margin improvement to volumes, product mix, pricing and operational efficiencies
Milky Mist Dairy Food Ltd reported an 889.81% year-on-year (YoY) increase in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹64.68 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.
PAT stood at ₹6.53 crore in the corresponding quarter last year, it said.
Revenue from operations rose 43.6% YoY to ₹973.45 crore in Q1FY27 from ₹678.09 crore a year earlier, the company said.
EBITDA increased 74.5% to ₹144.89 crore from ₹83.02 crore, while the EBITDA margin expanded to 14.88% from 12.24%.
Gross profit rose 56.1% to ₹333.02 crore, with the gross profit margin improving to 34.21% from 31.46%, according to the company.
Product Categories Drive Growth
Milky Mist said growth during the quarter was broad-based across its portfolio. Paneer, its largest contributor, recorded 34% YoY revenue growth, while cheese and curd revenue increased 38% and 27%, respectively.
Ice cream revenue rose 60% YoY, helped by an extended summer season, particularly in southern India, the company said. Yogurt was the fastest-growing category, with revenue increasing 153% YoY.
The company attributed the improvement in gross profit to higher volumes, a better product mix and pricing ability, while operational efficiencies supported the rise in EBITDA and margins.
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During the quarter, Milky Mist also commissioned a new cheddar cheese plant with an installed capacity of 120 tonnes per day.
Founded in Erode, Tamil Nadu, Milky Mist focuses on value-added dairy products and does not operate in the liquid milk segment.
"The gross profit expansion was primarily driven by higher volume growth, improved product mix and pricing ability," said K Rathnam, Whole-time Director and CEO, in a statement.
"As we look ahead to FY27, our focus will remain on driving profitable growth through portfolio expansion, operating discipline and investments in our manufacturing and distribution capabilities," he added.
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"We remain focused on improving efficiency and leveraging scale while balancing investments for future growth with disciplined execution and financial performance," Rathnam further said.