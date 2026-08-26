HDFC Bank Chairman Briefs RBI Governor On CEO's Reappointment: Report

Board Yet To Decide

According to the report, the governor wanted to know whether the board was unanimous in favour of extending Jagdishan's tenure, or whether alternative names had been discussed since Kumar took charge. The board is yet to make any recommendations to the RBI on MD & CEO reappointment, the report said, adding that the RBI had earlier given the board time since Kumar had not formally taken over until July 15. With more than a month having passed since his appointment, the regulator is now keen that leadership-related matters at the bank are resolved soon, the report said.