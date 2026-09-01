Parle Biscuits Gets New CEO As PepsiCo Veteran George Kovoor Takes Charge

George Kovoor has taken charge as chief executive officer of Parle Biscuits from September 1.
The FMCG veteran spent more than three decades in leadership roles at PepsiCo.
His appointment comes as the packaged food industry adjusts to changing consumer preferences.
George Kovoor has taken charge as the new CEO of Parle Biscuits, bringing over three decades of experience in the consumer goods industry to the company. Parle Biscuits owns popular brands including Parle-G, Monaco, Hide & Seek and Melody.
Kovoor joins the biscuit maker after a long career at PepsiCo, where he worked across several businesses and international markets. His appointment comes at a time when companies in the packaged food segment are responding to changing consumer tastes, premiumisation and evolving consumption habits.
Ajay Chauhan, managing director of Parle Biscuits, said Kovoor’s experience would help the company build on its existing strengths and find new opportunities for growth. He also pointed to Kovoor’s ability to manage complex markets, develop talent and deliver business results.
From Brooke Bond To Global PepsiCo Roles
Kovoor started his professional career with Brooke Bond India, a Unilever business, where he worked for around three years before moving to PepsiCo.
Over the next three decades, he took up senior responsibilities across India, the Asia-Pacific region, China and the US. His PepsiCo roles covered areas including franchise operations, sales and business leadership.
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In China, Kovoor served as vice president for the China and Hong Kong market units at PepsiCo Foods China. He also worked as vice president for sales development and transformation for Greater China and later became general manager of PepsiCo’s China Snacks and Foods business.
Kovoor Returns To India For Parle Role
Kovoor later moved to PepsiCo’s New York headquarters, where he led the company’s international and global foodservice operations. He eventually returned to India as senior vice president and general manager of PepsiCo’s India beverages business, according to his LinkedIn profile.
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His appointment gives Parle Biscuits a CEO with experience across multiple consumer categories and markets. The company said this background would help it respond to shifts in Indian consumer demand.
Kovoor holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Madras Christian College and an MBA/MBM from the Asian Institute of Management in Manila. He also completed Harvard Business School’s Advanced Management Program in 2025.
Parle Biscuits is now looking to build on its established portfolio while strengthening its capabilities and pursuing longer-term growth opportunities under Kovoor’s leadership.