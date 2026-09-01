BYD’s August Sales Get Overseas Boost As China Demand Stays Weak

BYD’s total vehicle sales rose 17.8% year-on-year to 440,293 units in August.
Overseas shipments surged 134.5% to 189,466 vehicles.
Strong exports are helping BYD offset weaker demand and profitability pressures in China.
Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD recorded its fourth consecutive month of higher global sales in August, helped by a sharp increase in overseas shipments as demand in its home market remains subdued.
BYD sold 440,293 vehicles globally last month, up 17.8% from a year earlier. Overseas shipments rose 134.5% to 189,466 vehicles, according to Reuters calculations based on the company’s disclosure on Tuesday.
The strong international performance underlines BYD’s growing focus on markets outside China. The company has expanded across Europe and Southeast Asia as it looks to reduce its dependence on an increasingly crowded domestic EV market.
Overseas Growth Becomes Key To BYD
BYD’s international expansion is also becoming important for its financial performance. The company generated more revenue outside China than in its home market during the January-June period for the first time, according to the news agency.
Rising exports have helped improve BYD’s gross profit margins, giving the company some protection from the pressure on its domestic business. China’s auto market has become increasingly competitive, with automakers facing intense price and sales competition.
The overseas push has made BYD one of the most prominent Chinese automakers seeking growth beyond its home market. Its increasing presence in major international markets is part of a wider effort by Chinese EV makers to expand globally.
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Brazil Emerges As Major Overseas Market
Brazil has become a key part of BYD’s international strategy and is its biggest market outside China. The company is preparing to introduce its first locally produced plug-in hybrid flex-fuel vehicle in the country.
The move is aimed at tapping rising demand while giving BYD a larger manufacturing presence in Latin America’s biggest auto market. Local production could also strengthen the company’s position as it expands its range in Brazil.
The overseas growth comes as BYD continues to face challenges at home. The company recently reported its first quarterly increase in profit in more than a year, but its second-quarter recovery fell short of market expectations.