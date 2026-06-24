Adani Group chairman outlined three operational reforms at the AGM covering management structure, partner relations and worker welfare.
The group invested over ₹1.5 trillion in infrastructure in FY26, accounting for over 30% of India's new private-sector capital expenditure.
This comes after Adani and his nephew Sagar settled US SEC fraud charges for $18 million, while the DOJ dropped all criminal charges against them.
Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani outlined three operational reforms at the company's AGM, telling shareholders the conglomerate had strengthened its position across energy, transport, logistics and industrial manufacturing despite facing intense scrutiny over the past year.
"While others debated, your group built," Adani said. "This progress did not come in calm conditions for us. It came in the middle of extraordinary scrutiny. However, we did not bend. We did not pause."
Adani said the group deployed more than ₹1.5 trillion in infrastructure spending during FY26, a figure he said represented over 30% of all new private-sector capital expenditure in India during the year.
Three Operational Reforms
The first reform is structural. The group is flattening its management hierarchy into three tiers covering headquarters and field locations, with the stated aim of cutting bureaucracy and ensuring each function delivers measurable value.
The second concerns how the group works with external partners. Adani said contractors and long-term partners would be given stronger protections and greater autonomy to speed up project delivery and improve transparency.
The third addresses conditions for the group's workforce. With nearly 400,000 associates, roughly 85% of whom are based at project sites and industrial facilities, Adani said the group was committed to raising standards around living conditions, food quality, medical support and wages. "We are committed to ensuring that every worker is treated with dignity," he said.
Adani also spoke about the group's growing presence in India's defence sector, saying the group is developing a national aerospace platform covering manufacturing, maintenance, repair and overhaul, services and pilot training.
He claimed that during Operation Sindoor, equipment produced by the group, including drones, anti-drone systems, missiles and ammunition, was deployed by the Indian armed forces. "Technology and infrastructure became inseparable from national sovereignty in FY26," Adani said.
US Legal Settlements
The AGM remarks came months after a series of legal developments in the United States involving Gautam Adani and his nephew Sagar Adani.
In 2024, the US Securities and Exchange Commission accused the Adanis of paying bribes to Indian officials to secure high-profile renewable energy contracts and of misleading US investors about anti-bribery practices while raising $750 million, including around $175 million from US investors, through a bond offering. The Adani Group called the allegations "baseless."
Then, in May 2026, Gautam and Sagar Adani agreed to pay a combined $18 million to settle the civil fraud lawsuit. The proposed settlement does not include any admission or denial of the allegations and bars the Adanis from future violations of US anti-fraud laws covering investor deception, securities fraud and market manipulation.
Separately, Adani Enterprises agreed to pay $275 million to the US Treasury to settle an investigation into alleged violations of sanctions on Iran.
On the criminal side, the US Department of Justice, which had in 2024 registered fraud charges against Adani and several company officials over the same bribery allegations, filed a motion to dismiss all charges with prejudice. Adani Green Energy said in a regulatory filing in May 2026 that the US District Court in the Eastern District of New York had ordered the case dismissed.
The move followed Adani hiring a new legal team led by Robert J Giuffra Jr, head of one of the most powerful law firms in the US and a personal legal adviser to President Donald Trump, The New York Times had reported. Giuffra reportedly met with justice department officials to present concerns about the case.
The lawyers also said Adani would invest $10 billion in the US and create 15,000 jobs if prosecutors dropped the charges, repeating a pledge Adani had made to Trump shortly after the 2024 presidential election, the NYT reported.