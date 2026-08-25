HEG To Split Into Two Listed Firms From September 1, Riju Jhunjhunwala To Lead New Entity

Under the scheme, HEG shareholders as on the record date will receive one fully paid-up equity share of face value ₹2 in the resulting company for every equity share of the same face value held in HEG, on a 1:1 basis. As part of the same arrangement, Bhilwara Energy Limited will be merged into HEG, with HEG issuing eight equity shares of face value ₹2 for every seven shares of face value ₹10 held in Bhilwara Energy Limited.