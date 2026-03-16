FMCG, Paint Companies Likely to See Limited Impact From 20% Gas Supply Cut

Nomura’s analysis suggests that most consumer companies have limited reliance on natural gas as a production fuel, which should reduce the operational impact of the supply cut. Firms such as United Spirits, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Marico, Tata Consumer, Dabur, Asian Paints, Berger Paints and EPL have less than 10% exposure to gas in their overall energy mix and are therefore expected to face negligible disruption.