Roongta Cinemas Celebrates Independence Day With ‘Befikri Ki Azaadi’, Launches Senior Care Experience For Safer & Inclusive Cinema

Extending Care Beyond Convenience

Roongta Cinemas recognises that for many senior citizens, stepping out for a movie is not simply about watching a film—it is about maintaining independence, staying socially connected, spending quality time with family, and continuing to enjoy everyday experiences without unnecessary worry.

Keeping this emotional dimension at the heart of the initiative, Roongta Cinemas will also provide:

Family Reassurance Support , including optional updates for family members where appropriate

Special Assistance for Solo Senior Visitors , enabling them to enjoy a safe and independent outing

Post-Show Exit Assistance to help seniors avoid rush and ensure a smooth departure

Arrival & Drop-Off Support, with easier access to cinema entry points

“Befikri Ki Azaadi” – Freedom to Enjoy Without Worry

The launch of the Roongta Senior Care Experience on Independence Day is a reflection of Roongta Cinemas’ belief that true freedom includes the freedom to participate, explore, socialise, and enjoy life without unnecessary barriers.

With “Befikri Ki Azaadi”, Roongta Cinemas seeks to give senior citizens and their families greater confidence to make cinema outings a regular part of their lives—whether it is a family movie, an outing with friends, or simply a solo visit to enjoy a favourite film.

Building a Community, Not Just an Audience

The initiative is not only about physical infrastructure; it is about creating a culture of care, respect, and belonging.

“We are not just making cinema accessible; we are making it more human. Every generation deserves to enjoy the magic of the big screen with comfort, confidence, and care. Through ‘Befikri Ki Azaadi’, we want senior citizens to feel that they can step out, enjoy themselves and experience cinema without worry. The Roongta Senior Care Experience is our small but meaningful step towards creating a warmer and more inclusive cinema culture.”

— Mr. Sanjay Barjatya, CEO, Roongta Cinemas

About Roongta Cinemas

Roongta Cinemas is committed to enhancing the entertainment experience through innovation, customer-centric initiatives, and community-focused engagement. With the launch of the Roongta Senior Care Experience, the brand takes a significant step towards making cinema more inclusive and ensuring that senior citizens feel welcomed, respected, and cared for at every stage of their cinema journey.

Through “Befikri Ki Azaadi”, Roongta Cinemas invites senior citizens and their families to rediscover the joy of going to the movies—with less worry, more confidence, and the warmth of knowing that they are cared for.

Befikri Ki Azaadi – Because Every Generation Deserves the Magic of Cinema.

Media Contact:

Ishita Bhatnagar Shetty

VP Sales & Marketing

Roongta Cinemas

9930185322

Ishita.bhatnagar@rcinemas.in

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