Everstone Capital to Exit Burger King India, Ajanta Pharma Promoters Set to Invest ₹800 Cr

Everstone Capital plans to exit its 11.26% stake in Restaurant Brands Asia
Ajanta Pharma's family office is set to invest up to ₹800 crore as a strategic partner
A board meeting is scheduled for tomorrow, January 20, to evaluate this fundraising
Private equity firm Everstone Capital is planning to sell its entire 11.26% stake in Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd, the master franchisee of Burger King in India and Indonesia, in a transaction that could bring in a new strategic investor, Reuters reported. The stake is valued at about $57 million, according to Refinitiv data, and the deal is expected to be announced on Tuesday.
The family office of the Ajanta Pharma promoters is reportedly set to emerge as the strategic investor. The Ajanta family office is reportedly considering an investment of up to ₹800 crore (around $88 million) into Restaurant Brands Asia and may gradually increase its holding over time, potentially moving toward a majority stake as other shareholders exit.
Corporate Action
Restaurant Brands Asia has scheduled a board meeting on January 20 to “consider and evaluate raising of funds,” according to filings with Indian stock exchanges. Everstone, Restaurant Brands Asia and the Ajanta family office did not respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.
The company currently has a market capitalisation of roughly $437 million. Everstone’s proposed exit comes against the backdrop of consolidation in India’s quick-service restaurant sector, where fundraising and ownership reshuffles are becoming more frequent as players seek scale and operational efficiency.
Why it Matters?
If the Ajanta family office proceeds with a significant investment and eventually takes control, it would mark a shift from private equity ownership to promoter-family-led strategic control, a trend increasingly visible as domestic capital flows into consumer-facing platforms. For Restaurant Brands Asia, fresh capital could support store expansion, network growth and stronger competition against larger listed franchise operators.
The development also aligns with broader sector trends, as companies such as Sapphire Foods and Devyani International pursue mergers and capital raises to strengthen their positions in India’s fast-growing fast-food market. Investors will closely watch Tuesday’s board outcome for clarity on the fundraising structure, Everstone’s exit terms and the Ajanta family office’s long-term plans.