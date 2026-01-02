Devyani-Sapphire Merger to Create QSR Giant With Nearly 3,000 Stores

Devyani is the largest Yum! Brands franchisee in India, running over 2,000 outlets across more than 280 cities in India, Thailand, Nigeria, and Nepal. Yum! Brands owns global chains such as KFC and Pizza Hut. Apart from Yum! Brands, Devyani holds franchise rights in India for Costa Coffee, Tea Live, New York Fries, and Sanook Kitchen. Its home-grown portfolio includes Vaango, The Food Street, Biryani By Kilo, and Goila Butter Chicken, which it acquired from Sky Gate Hospitality.