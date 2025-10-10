The company operates manufacturing facilities in India, Germany, and the Netherlands, and work with global manufacturers supporting a portfolio of medical devices and laboratory solutions sold in more than 65 countries as of June 30, 2025. Financially, Integris Medtech’s total income grew 24 per cent to Rs 1,959.58 crore in FY25 from Rs 1,582.25 crore in the previous year. Additionally, the company saw a positive turnaround by recording Rs 7.06 crore profit in FY25 compared to a loss of Rs 4.8 crore in FY24.