Eternal Q4FY26 Results: Revenue Surges 186%, Cons Net Profit Up 346%

Eternal reported a 186% YoY rise in adjusted revenue to ₹17,680 crore in Q4FY26
Food delivery continued steady improvement while Hyperpure turned EBITDA positive
Overall profitability and order value growth showed strong sequential and annual gains
Eternal, the parent company of Zomato and Blinkit, reported its Q4FY26 results on April 28, posting a 71% year-on-year (YoY) rise in profit after tax (PAT) to ₹174 crore, compared to ₹39 crore in the year-ago period. The company had reported a PAT of ₹102 crore in the previous quarter.
Revenue from operations surged 196% YoY to ₹17,292 crore in the March quarter, up from ₹5,833 crore a year ago, and higher than ₹16,315 crore reported in Q3FY26. For the full financial year, revenue stood at ₹54,364 crore, marking a 169% increase YoY.
Total expenses rose to ₹17,406 crore in Q4, compared to ₹6,104 crore in the same period last year. On a full-year basis, expenses increased 167% to ₹55,145 crore. The company’s cash balance remained stable at ₹17,972 crore at the end of the quarter.
Consolidated adjusted revenue grew 186% YoY to ₹17,680 crore, while adjusted EBITDA rose 160% YoY to ₹429 crore, reflecting improved operating leverage.
Food Delivery Performance Improves
Eternal’s food delivery business reported a 30% YoY rise in adjusted revenue to ₹3,125 crore. Net order value (NOV) increased on a yearly basis, while average monthly transacting customers rose to 25.4 million from 20.9 million a year ago.
“Growth has been accelerating over the last three quarters after bottoming out in Q1FY26. And we believe the improvement is structural, driven primarily by deliberate interventions to expand the addressable market into more price-sensitive segments,” said Deepinder Goyal, Founder, Eternal.
Blinkit Turns Profitable
Blinkit delivered a key milestone during the quarter, reporting an adjusted EBITDA of ₹37 crore compared to a loss of ₹178 crore a year ago. This also marks an improvement from ₹4 crore in Q3FY26.
Revenue from the quick commerce business rose sharply to ₹13,232 crore, supported by the shift to an inventory-led model. Net order value nearly doubled YoY to ₹14,386 crore.
The segment continued to scale rapidly, with dark store count increasing to 2,243, up from 1,301 a year ago. Blinkit added 216 stores during the quarter, while its average monthly transacting users rose to 27.2 million.
While, Hyperpure, the company’s restaurant supply business, reported revenue growth of 37% YoY, improving from 33% in the previous quarter. The segment also turned EBITDA positive, posting ₹5 crore in profit compared to ₹1 crore in Q3FY26, with margins improving to 0.5%.