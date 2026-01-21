Eternal Q3 FY26: Profit Surges 73% to ₹102 Cr, Blinkit, Hyperpure Reaps Profit

Other Verticals Showed Mixed Picture

Hyperpure, the B2B supply arm, grew roughly 33% YoY and turned Adjusted EBITDA positive at ₹1 crore, which management described as reinforcing its role as a strategic moat. In contrast, the going-out business and other experiments remain in an investment phase. Going-out NOV rose 20% YoY, but losses widened to ₹121 crore, with a margin of −4.7%, as Eternal invests in live intellectual properties and the rollout of its District Pass loyalty product. The “Others” segment reported losses of about ₹50 crore during the quarter.