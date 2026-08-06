IIM Calcutta, Daimler Vehicles Select Five Social Enterprises For ₹20 Lakh Grants

IIM Calcutta Innovation Park (IIMCIP), in partnership with Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), has selected five social enterprises for grants of up to ₹20 lakh each under the DICV-IIMCIP Social Impact Incubation Programme to help them scale innovations in electric mobility, circular economy, sustainable agriculture and digital sustainability.
The grants, announced under DICV's CSR initiative Daimler Truck Cares, will support product deployment, market adoption and business expansion of the selected startups, a statement said.
Launched in October 2025, the programme had initially selected 10 social enterprises working in sustainability, green mobility and community development.
They were provided fellowship grants of ₹1 lakh each for product development, business validation and market readiness.
Following a Demo Day evaluation, five ventures were shortlisted for the larger implementation grants of ₹20 lakh each for the next stage of growth.
The selected startups are LW3 Private Limited, which has developed a Digital Product Passport platform to track electric vehicle batteries through their lifecycle; Serigreen Technologies Private Limited, which provides AI and IoT-based monitoring solutions for sericulture; and Tooused, a reverse logistics platform focused on textile reuse and circularity.
The other selected enterprises are VRD Motors, which has developed an autonomous electric tractor for precision farming, and Accelo Innovation Private Limited, which is building a modular electric vehicle platform with IoT-enabled systems for commercial mobility.