ZEEL Shares Tank 15% After SEBI Order In Hyderabad Land Pledge Case

"Noticee No.3 being the chairman of ZEEL, misused his position and authority in ZEEL and handed over the original title deeds of the asset (Hyderabad Land) of ZEEL to IHFL by falsely declaring that the said action had the approval of the management of ZEEL. Through such actions, the noticee put the material asset of ZEEL at risk for his personal benefit," SEBI said in its order.