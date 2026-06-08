We Don't Even Know Where LIC's Office is: Rajesh Exports Chief Amid Regulatory Heat

"Even if LIC has lost money, and this is the most important statement which I am giving for the first time, who is the counter-gainer? If somebody loses, somebody has to gain. Who is the counterpart who has gained? It is the common Indian public." "They have taken the shares from the common Indian public, who have benefited. What is wrong with that? Are the people who are speaking against this, against the benefit of the common Indian public?" he pointed out.