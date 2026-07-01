Disney Injects ₹123 Cr Into JioStar India Joint Venture

Cayman Islands-based Star Group Limited, owned by Walt Disney, infused ₹123 crore in foreign direct investment into JioStar India.
The transaction was completed under the Reserve Bank of India's automatic route during the quarter ended March, according to DPIIT data.
Reliance Industries Limited holds a majority 56% stake in the joint venture, while Walt Disney owns 37% and Bodhi Tree Systems holds 7%
Cayman Islands-based Star Group Limited, owned by Walt Disney, has infused ₹123 crore in foreign direct investment (FDI) into JioStar India, Economic Times reported.
The transaction was completed under the Reserve Bank of India's automatic route during the quarter ended March, the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) data stated.
JioStar India, previously operating as Star India, is a joint venture between Reliance Industries Limited, Walt Disney, and Bodhi Tree Systems. Reliance Industries Limited holds a 56% stake in the venture, Walt Disney owns 37%, and Bodhi Tree Systems controls the remaining 7%.
Disney's Growing Financial Footprint
Disney previously funnelled ₹2,839 crore to the Indian unit during the first quarter of the 2024-25 fiscal year and another ₹1,008 crore in the third quarter through Star US Holdings Subsidiary LLC.
These transactions represented the largest FDI inflows into India's information and broadcasting sector during their respective quarters. The cumulative investment by Disney into Star India reached ₹3,847 crore for the 2024-25 fiscal year.
Narrowing Losses and FDI
Disney recorded a $64mn equity loss from the joint venture for the quarter ended March 28, down from $103mn a year earlier, according to the company's financial reporting as reported by Economic Times.
For the six-month period, the loss narrowed to $92mn from $136mn.
India's wider information and broadcasting sector attracted ₹1,213 crore in FDI during the January-March quarter. During this period, the DPIIT also approved a ₹418 crore FDI investment in Zee Entertainment by Invesco-owned OFI Global China Fund LLC.
Jio Platforms Stock Market Debut
The investment follows closely on the heels of Mukesh Ambani’s announcement of Jio Platforms’ stock market debut. He outlined the listing plan at the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM).
Strict confidentiality was enforced through multiple steps, draft prospectuses and internal notes were circulated mainly in hard copy rather than digitally, email communication was sharply curtailed to reduce electronic records, and discussions were confined to a limited circle of top officials.
The listing is also designed to achieve a wider strategic objective. Until now, investors wanting exposure to Jio have had to purchase Reliance Industries shares, where the telecom and digital units are bundled with oil-to-chemicals, retail, new energy, and other businesses.
A standalone listing would enable investors to assign a distinct valuation to Jio Platforms and offer more transparent insight into its financial results.