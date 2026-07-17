Verizon Layoffs: US Telco To Sell 274 Stores, Cut 500 Corporate Jobs

The store’s sale begins on August 16, after which Verizon will retain ownership of 1,000 retail outlets. The company said that in previous store divestments, around 70% of employees at affected locations joined the new operators that took over the outlets. Six major franchise operators currently manage most of Verizon's franchised stores, and the company said it is working closely with franchise partners operating about 5,000 stores to improve customer experience across those locations.