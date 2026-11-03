SBI Q2 Results: Profit Jumps 14% To ₹23,038 Cr

State Bank of India (SBI), the country's largest lender, on Tuesday reported a 14% growth in standalone net profit at ₹23,038 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026.
The bank had earned a profit of ₹20,160 crore in the July-September period a year ago.
According to a regulatory filing, SBI's total income increased to ₹1,43,796 crore, from ₹1,34,979 crore in the second quarter of the last fiscal year.
Interest earned during the period increased to ₹1,32,019 crore from ₹1,19,654 crore in the same quarter of FY26.
The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) declined to 1.39% of gross advances as on September 30, 2026, from 1.73% a year ago.
Similarly, net NPAs or bad loans moderated to 0.36% of the advances, from 0.42%.
As a result, provisions for bad loan declined to ₹2,759 crore as compared to ₹4,132 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous year.
On a consolidated basis, SBI Group reported 20% rise at ₹25,361 crore for the second quarter as against ₹21,137 crore in July-September FY26.
Total income rose to ₹1,87,756 crore from ₹1,75,898 crore in the year-ago period.
The Capital Adequacy Ratio also rose to 16.09% from 14.62% at the end of September 2025.