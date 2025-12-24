Coca Cola's India Bottling Unit Lays Off 300 Employees Amid Sinking Profit

Sinking Bottom Line

The move, however, comes at a critical time for the company. As per its FY25 financials, HCCB’s revenue declined to ₹12,864 crore from ₹14,236 crore in FY24, a drop of 9%. At the same time, its profit plunged from ₹2,808 crore to just ₹756.7 crore, down 73%, according to data from Tracxn. During the period, the company’s EBITDA margin and net profit margin also declined to 15% and 6%, respectively.