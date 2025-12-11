Henrique Braun to Succeed James Quincey as Coca-Cola CEO amid Firm's Shift Toward Healthier Drinks

Coca-Cola has appointed long-time executive Henrique Braun as its next CEO, effective March 31, 2026.
Current CEO James Quincey will move into the role of Executive Chairman.
The leadership transition comes as the company navigates shifting consumer preferences toward healthier, lower-sugar beverage options.
Coca-Cola has announced a major leadership change, naming long-time company executive Henrique Braun as its next Chief Executive Officer (CEO), according to Reuters. The move will see Braun step into the role on March 31, 2026, succeeding current CEO James Quincey, who will transition to Executive Chairman.
The shake-up comes at a pivotal moment for the beverage giant, which is working to stay ahead of rapidly evolving consumer preferences.
As shoppers increasingly seek healthier, lower-sugar and more affordable options, Coca-Cola has been reshaping its product line-up and leaning on zero-sugar drinks and expanding into premium categories such as its Fairlife dairy brand.
Both Quincey and Braun joined the company in 1996 and have spent nearly three decades rising through the ranks.
Braun, who became Chief Operating Officer (COO) in January, brings extensive experience across Coca-Cola's global operations, including supply chain, bottling and new business development.
In a statement reported by Reuters, he signalled continuity as well as ambition. "I will focus on continuing the momentum we've built with our system. We'll work to unlock future growth in partnership with our bottlers," Braun said.
Quincey's tenure has been marked by a push to modernise the company's portfolio through acquisitions and a sharper focus on low and no-calorie beverages.
This strategy has rewarded investors as Coca-Cola's share price has climbed nearly 63% since he became CEO in 2017, Reuters reported citing a London Stick Exchange Group data.
The company also continues to trade at a premium, with a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, which is higher than rivals PepsiCo and Keurig Dr Pepper.
Still, challenges loom and Coca-Cola has been navigating tougher US regulations on packaged foods and experimenting with new offerings, including a cane-sugar Coke sold in glass bottles.
Executives have also flagged softer demand for traditional Coke amid rising interest in low-calorie alternatives, as well as a consumer shift towards locally produced drinks in markets like India and China.
Braun, who has led the company's major business units in Brazil, Greater China, South Korea and the International Development division, now faces the task of steering the company through this shifting landscape and balancing evolving consumer tastes with the brand's global scale and legacy.