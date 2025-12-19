  1. home
  2. News
  3. Coca cola india fy25 profit up 463 to 615 cr revenue at 504256 cr

Coca-Cola India FY25 Profit up 46.3% to ₹615 Cr, Revenue at ₹5,042.56 Cr

Coca-Cola India Pvt Ltd's net profit was ₹420.3 crore, and its revenue from operations was at 4,713.38 crore in FY24

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Coca-Cola India FY25 Profit up 46.3% to ₹615 Cr
info_icon

Beverages major Coca-Cola India's has posted a 46.3% rise in consolidated profit to ₹615.03 crore in FY25, while its revenue from operations was ₹5,042.56 crore, up 7%.

Its total income, which includes other income, increased 7.7% to ₹5,171.48 crore for the financial year ended March 31, 2025, according to financial data accessed through business intelligence platform Tofler.

Coca-Cola India Pvt Ltd's net profit was ₹420.3 crore, and its revenue from operations was at 4,713.38 crore in FY24.

Outliers 2025

1 December 2025

Get the latest issue of Outlook Business

amazon

India is the fifth-largest market of the Atlanta, US, headquartered beverage major The Coca-Cola Company.

Related Content
Related Content

Coca-Cola India's expenses on advertising and sales promotion decreased ₹13.75 crore to ₹1,311.13 crore for the year under review from ₹1,520.22 crore in FY24.

However, royalty paid to its US-based parent entity, The Coca-Cola Company, was up 9.65% to ₹556.52 crore.

Coca-Cola India is an unlisted entity, controlled by its parent entity through Hong Kong-based Coca-Cola South Asia (India) Holdings Ltd, which owns 100% of the company.

The total tax expense of Coca-Cola India in FY25 was up 33% to ₹228.08 crore. This was at ₹171.42 crore a year before.

Coca-Cola India's total expenses in FY25 were up 2.8% to ₹4,328.37 crore. Coca-Cola operates in the India market with power brands, including Coca-Cola, Thums Up, Limca, Sprite, Maaza, and Minute Maid.

Besides, The Coca-Cola Company also has a separate bottling unit — Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB) Pvt Ltd, in which it has recently divested 40% stake to Jubilant Bhartia Group.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Advertisement

×