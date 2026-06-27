Co-Working Operators Rent Record 8.6 Mn Sq Ft Office Space in Jan-Jun to Set up Centres: Colliers

Co-working operators leased a record 8.6 million sq ft of office space in India during January-June, up 32% from a year earlier, as demand for flexible workspaces surged.
Colliers India reports total gross office leasing across seven major cities rose 6% to 35.7 million sq ft, with co-working’s share climbing to 24%, led by Bengaluru, Delhi-NCR and Hyderabad.
These operators took on lease 6.5 million sq ft office space in the year-ago period across seven major cities.
Co-working operators have taken on rent a record 8.6 million sq ft office space during January-June to set up their centres and meet rising demand of flexible workspaces, according to Colliers.
These operators took on lease 6.5 million sq ft office space in the year-ago period across seven major cities.
In its latest report, real estate consultant Colliers India mentioned that the total gross office space leasing rose 6% in January-June this year to 35.7 million square feet across seven major cities from 33.7 million square feet in the corresponding period of the preceding year.
Gross absorption or leasing does not include lease renewals, pre-commitments and deals where only a letter of Intent has been signed. These top 7 cities are: Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune.
Out of the total absorption of office spaces, Colliers noted that the conventional leasing by the owner of the property directly to corporates fell slightly to 27.1 million sq ft in January-June from 27.2 million sq ft area in the year-ago period.
But, the property owners leased a record 8.6 million sq ft office space to coworking operators in January-June 2026, up 32 per cent from the year-ago period.
The share of coworking operators in total gross office leasing grew to 24% in the first half of this calendar year.
Among seven cities, Colliers highlighted that the three markets, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR and Hyderabad, together contributed nearly two-thirds of the total space uptake by the co-working operators in H1 2026.
Coworking operators rent office space from property owners to set up their centres and then sublease space to corporates of all sizes. They generally charge corporates on per desk basis which ranges anywhere between ₹5,000 to ₹50,000 per workstation per month.
WeWork India, Smartworks, Awfis and IndiQube are major listed players in this growing segment.
On the report, Manas Mehrotra, Founder of 315 Work Avenue, said coworking spaces are becoming a major force in reshaping India's commercial real estate landscape.
"As players in the flexible workspace sector continue to grow their footprint at record speed, it's clear that organizations in all sectors now recognize agile real estate not as a temporary solution, but as a long-term strategic priority," he added.
Aashit Verma, Founder of Hanto Workspace, said, "The strong growth of the flex workspace market underscores India's resilience as a stable and predictable ecosystem for both GCCs and Indian companies, with flex increasingly becoming their default workplace strategy. " Verma expects this trend to accelerate further as the situation in the Gulf stabilises and India continues to simplify its FDI framework.
Other major players are The Executive Centre, Incuspaze, Simpliwork Offices, COWRKS, Table Space, Urban Vault, 91Springboard, Innov8, Spring House Workspaces, BHIVE Workspace and The Office Pass.