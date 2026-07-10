Pakistan received a record $41.6 billion in remittances from overseas workers in the last fiscal year (FY26), which ended June 30, higher than the total exports during the same period, according to the country’s central bank.
The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), in a social media post, said workers’ remittances during FY26 amounted to $41.6 billion, up by 8.6% from the $38.3 billion received during FY25.
The figure was Pakistan’s “highest-ever annual remittances in history”, adviser to the finance minister Khurram Schehzad said.
“This historic milestone reflects the unwavering confidence of overseas Pakistanis and reinforces Pakistan’s external sector resilience, stronger foreign exchange buffers, and improving macroeconomic fundamentals,” he said on X.
The adviser termed the inflows a record achievement, and the growth over the last three years as “phenomenal, powered by millions of hardworking Pakistanis across the globe”.
Data showed that Saudi Arabia ($829.6 million) and the United Arab Emirates ($792.3 million) were the biggest sources of remittance inflows in June, followed by the United Kingdom ($514.9 million) and the United States ($296.8 million).
Other countries with over $100 million of inflows were Italy ($121.1 million) and Oman ($110.8 million).
Though the remittances rose by 8.6%, the year-on-year rise was lower than the 26.6% growth recorded for FY25, and 10.7% increase in FY24.
The remittances were higher than the net export earnings, which were $30.1 billion. The country suffered a trade deficit of about $40 billion, which was offset by the workers’ remittances, which over the years have become the biggest source of foreign exchange earnings