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Goa's EDC Records Robust FY26 Performance With ₹68 Cr Profit Before Tax: CM Sawant

The state-run lender kept NPAs at just 0.3% while backing MSMEs, entrepreneurship and renewable energy projects.

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Goa's EDC Records Robust FY26 Performance With ₹68 Cr Profit Before Tax: CM Sawant
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  • EDC Goa reported ₹94 crore revenue and around ₹68 crore profit before tax in FY26.

  • The corporation maintained a low NPA level of 0.3%.

  • The board reviewed loan schemes for CMRY beneficiaries, solar projects and working capital support.

The Goa government-run Economic Development Corporation (EDC) Ltd has posted a revenue of ₹94 crore and a profit before tax of around ₹68 crore in 2025-26, while maintaining NPA at 0.3%, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said.

Sawant chaired the 408th Board Meeting of EDC on Tuesday, during which several policy decisions aimed at strengthening Goa's industrial, MSME and entrepreneurial ecosystem were taken, an official statement said.

The chief minister said the board sanctioned term loans and approved the accounts for FY 2025-26.

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"EDC has posted a revenue of ₹94 crore and a profit before tax of around ₹68 crore, while maintaining an exceptionally low NPA (non-performing assets) of just 0.30%," Sawant said.

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He complimented the officers and staff of EDC on the financial performance.

The board also reviewed key initiatives, including the Easy Exit Scheme for beneficiaries of the Chief Minister's Rozgar Yojana (CMRY), loan schemes for solar and renewable energy projects, and the Working Capital Term Loan Scheme, the statement said.

Sawant said EDC continues to play a vital role in supporting micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), entrepreneurship and economic growth in the state.

The corporation's initiatives are aligned with the government's vision of "Swayampurna Goa" and "Viksit Goa", aimed at promoting self-reliance and sustainable economic development, he added.

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