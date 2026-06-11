Oracle Forecasts $95 Bn in Capex for FY27, Plans to Raise $40 Bn in Debt and Equity

Data Centre Build-Out at Scale

Oracle Chief Financial Officer Hilary Maxson said on the company's earnings conference call that Oracle expects $70 billion in capital spending of its own in fiscal 2027, plus an additional $20 billion to $25 billion it expects to be repaid by customers, though she did not give a timeline for those repayments. According to a Reuters report, analysts had projected $67.66 billion in capital spending for the fiscal year, as per LSEG data. Maxson also said the company's gross margins will decline over fiscal 2027 as it ramps up data centre projects.