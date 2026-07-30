LT Foods Q1 Profit up 8.9% at ₹183.4 Cr, Revenue Rises to ₹3,151.8 Cr

LT Foods reported an 8.9% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹183.44 crore in the June quarter of FY27.
Revenue from operations grew 27.9% to ₹3,151.83 crore, driven by strong business performance.
Total income increased 26.4% year-on-year to ₹3,161.29 crore during the quarter.
FMCG major LT Foods Ltd, on Wednesday, reported an 8.86 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹183.44 crore for the June quarter of FY27.
The company had posted a net profit of ₹168.5 crore for the April-June period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.
Revenue from operations increased 27.91% YoY to ₹3,151.83 crore in the June quarter of FY27. The owner of the Daawat basmati rice brand had reported revenue from operations of ₹2,463.92 crore in the year-ago period.
Its total expenses in the June quarter were up 27.8% to ₹2,912.29 crore.
LT Foods' total income, which includes other income, stood at ₹3,161.29 crore, up 26.4% YoY.
Shares of LT Foods Ltd on Thursday settled at ₹397.55 apiece, up 5.01%, on the BSE.