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LT Foods Q1 Profit up 8.9% at ₹183.4 Cr, Revenue Rises to ₹3,151.8 Cr

The company had posted a net profit of ₹168.5 crore for the April-June period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing

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LT Foods Q1 Profit up 8.9% at ₹183.4 Cr, Revenue Rises to ₹3,151.8 Cr
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Summary
Summary of this article

  • LT Foods reported an 8.9% year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹183.44 crore in the June quarter of FY27.

  • Revenue from operations grew 27.9% to ₹3,151.83 crore, driven by strong business performance.

  • Total income increased 26.4% year-on-year to ₹3,161.29 crore during the quarter.

FMCG major LT Foods Ltd, on Wednesday, reported an 8.86 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to ₹183.44 crore for the June quarter of FY27.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹168.5 crore for the April-June period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing.

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Revenue from operations increased 27.91% YoY to ₹3,151.83 crore in the June quarter of FY27. The owner of the Daawat basmati rice brand had reported revenue from operations of ₹2,463.92 crore in the year-ago period.

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BY PTI

Its total expenses in the June quarter were up 27.8% to ₹2,912.29 crore.

LT Foods' total income, which includes other income, stood at ₹3,161.29 crore, up 26.4% YoY.

Shares of LT Foods Ltd on Thursday settled at ₹397.55 apiece, up 5.01%, on the BSE. 

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