Biodeal Pharmaceuticals Raises ₹385 Cr From RMB Capitalworks

Biodeal Pharmaceuticals on Monday announced a ₹385 crore investment from RMB Capitalworks for business expansion and research and development activities.
This is the first equity raise by two-decade-old Biodeal, a contract development and manufacturing organisation. RMB, a unit of South African lender FirstRand Bank, will get an undisclosed stake in the company.
Anurag Kumar, Chairman and Managing Director of Biodeal, said the company plans to expand into new segments and undertake research and development activities for new molecules.
RMB Capitalworks' Managing Partner Anshuman Malur said healthcare is a core focus for the platform adding that Biodeal, with its passionate founders, fits the investment thesis of a differentiated player primed for rapid growth.
Kumar said the company notched revenue of ₹325 crore, with an operating profit margin of 20%, in FY26. It aims to increase revenue to ₹500 crore in FY27 and, with the help of new launches and expansion which will happen post the RMB deal, take it to ₹1,200 crore by FY30.