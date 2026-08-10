Singapore Airlines Appoints Aswin K As India General Manage

The government's combined mop-up from disinvestment and asset monetisation stood at ₹45,306 crore in FY26, exceeding the Revised Estimates, Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said on Monday.
The government had pegged Miscellaneous Capital Receipts, which includes PSU disinvestment and public asset monetisation, at ₹33,837 crore in the Revised Estimates (RE) for 2025-26.
"Government of India realised an amount of ₹45,306.05 crore in FY 2025-26, which included ₹16,885.56 crore from disinvestment and ₹28,420.49 crore from Asset Monetisation," Chaudhary said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.
For the current fiscal, the government has budgeted ₹80,000 crore under Miscellaneous Capital Receipts.
So far in FY27, it has realised ₹59,083 crore under Miscellaneous Capital Receipts, which included about ₹6,367 crore from asset monetisation.
Besides, ₹52,716 crore has come from disinvestment through Offer for Sale of Central Bank of India, Coal India Ltd, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), NHPC, NLC India, General Insurance Corporation of India, Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd, and Cochin Shipyard, as well as strategic disinvestment of Indian Medicines Pharaceuticals Corporation Ltd.
Disinvestment receipts in 2025-26 stood at ₹16,886 crore, while in 2024-25 it was ₹10,163 crore. In FY24, FY23 and FY22, it was ₹16,507 crore, ₹35,294 crore and ₹13,534 crore, respectively.