Buying a MacBook or iPad? Here's Why Apple Prices Have Surged in India

Apple has raised prices of MacBooks, iPads, Apple TV and HomePod devices globally, with India seeing hikes of up to 70%—the steepest among major markets.
Rising DRAM and NAND memory chip costs, fuelled by the AI infrastructure boom, along with rupee depreciation, import duties and GST have pushed up prices.
The company is reportedly lobbying the Trump administration for approval to source memory chips from Chinese firm CXMT as it seeks to manage soaring semiconductor costs.
Apple has sharply increased prices of several products in India, with MacBooks, iPads, Apple TV and HomePod devices witnessing some of the steepest hikes globally. According to a report by The Economic Times, prices have risen by 14% to as much as 70%, making India the hardest-hit market in Apple's latest round of revisions.
While Apple has announced price increases across multiple regions, analysts say a combination of global supply chain pressures, currency movements and India's import tax structure has amplified the impact on Indian consumers.
Why Are Apple Products Becoming More Expensive?
The latest price hikes are being driven by a surge in global component costs, particularly memory chips used in consumer electronics.
According to the report, the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure has significantly increased demand for DRAM and NAND flash memory, creating supply shortages and pushing up component prices across the technology industry.
Apple had initially absorbed these higher input costs instead of passing them on to consumers. However, outgoing Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook recently indicated that sustaining those costs had become increasingly difficult, making price revisions unavoidable.
The latest increase affects several product categories, including MacBooks, iPads, Apple TV devices and HomePod smart speakers.
Why India Has Seen the Biggest Increase
Although Apple has raised prices globally, analysts say India has experienced the sharpest increases because multiple factors have compounded the impact.
According to Navkendar Singh, Associate Vice President at IDC India, the depreciation of the rupee against the US dollar, coupled with Apple's internal currency adjustments, has contributed to the larger-than-average price revisions.
He also pointed out that Apple imports fully assembled laptops, tablets and smart home devices into India. These products attract import duties along with an 18% Goods and Services Tax (GST), making them significantly more expensive than in several other markets.
As a result, Indian consumers are facing substantially higher prices compared with buyers in the United States, Europe and China.
How Do India's Price Hikes Compare Globally?
The report notes that the scale of Apple's price increase varies across regions.
In the United States, prices have risen by roughly 15% to 25% across affected product categories. Consumers in the European Union have also seen increases of around 20% to 25%.
However, India has witnessed far steeper revisions, with price increases ranging between 14% and 70%, depending on the product and model.
Apple Looks for Relief on Chip Costs
Rising memory chip prices have also prompted Apple to explore alternative sourcing options.
According to a Financial Times report cited by Reuters, Apple is lobbying the Trump administration for permission to procure memory chips from ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT), a Chinese semiconductor manufacturer currently on the Pentagon's blacklist.
The company is reportedly seeking regulatory clearance as soaring memory costs continue to put pressure on margins across the technology sector.
Neither the White House, Apple nor CXMT commented on the report.
The development highlights the difficult balancing act facing US technology companies as they attempt to manage rising manufacturing costs while complying with Washington's national security restrictions on Chinese semiconductor firms.