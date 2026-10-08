Campa Energy Label Row Puts Reliance’s Beverage Strategy To The Test

Campa Energy crossed ₹1,000 crore in sales by Q3 FY26, strengthening Reliance’s beverage portfolio.
Delhi High Court’s interim relief has allowed Reliance to sell existing stocks carrying the “energy drink” label, but fresh production cannot use the descriptor.
Experts say the bigger challenge could be retaining shelf space, consumer recognition and brand momentum as Reliance pushes Campa Xtra as an alternative.
The Delhi High Court’s interim relief to Reliance Consumer Products has given Campa Energy some breathing room, but the episode has exposed a bigger challenge for the fast-growing beverage business: protecting the momentum of a product that has scaled rapidly in a short period.
On October 6, the court stayed the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India’s (FSSAI) directions against Reliance and allowed the company and its bottlers to sell existing stock carrying the “energy drink” description until the next hearing. However, the order does not permit fresh production with the disputed label. The matter is scheduled to be heard again on November 5.
The relief comes as Campa Energy has already crossed ₹1,000 crore in sales by Q3 FY26, according to Reliance Industries’ analyst presentation. Campa as a whole achieved more than ₹4,700 crore in gross sales in FY26 and became India’s fourth-largest carbonated soft-drinks brand, according to Reliance.
Advertisement
Campa’s Growing Footprint
Campa’s rapid rise has been driven by aggressive pricing, distribution and availability. Industry estimates cited by NDTV Profit in July put Campa’s share of India’s broader carbonated beverages market at around 7–8%, compared with 40–42% for Coca-Cola and 28–30% for PepsiCo. These figures are for the carbonated-beverages market and not for energy drinks.
Reliance has also rapidly expanded the physical reach of its consumer-products business. Its FY26 annual report says RCPL had more than 5,000 distributors and reached over three million outlets. The company said its beverages business grew 3.2 times year-on-year in FY26.
Within that expansion, Campa Energy has emerged as an important growth driver.
Advertisement
“Campa Energy has become strategically material, not merely another line extension,” said Rohit Jain, managing partner at Singhania & Co.
Professor Madhu Viswanathan of the Indian School of Business said Campa Energy had become important to Reliance’s beverage strategy in a very short period. He said the product reflects the strategy behind much of Campa’s growth — aggressive pricing combined with rapid distribution expansion.
A prolonged disruption, he said, could affect not just Campa Energy’s sales but also one of the products helping Reliance build scale in beverages.
Shelf Space At Risk
The immediate business impact of the labelling dispute extends beyond what appears on a can or bottle.
Reliance told the Delhi High Court that it had finished inventory of 168 million cans and 120 million plastic bottles carrying the “Energy Drink” description. It also had pre-printed packaging for another 400 million cans and 360 million bottles with the same label. The company said state authorities had seized stock and e-commerce platforms had been asked to delist affected products, causing substantial disruption to its operations.
For a fast-moving beverage, disruption to availability can have consequences beyond the immediate inventory.
“The real risk is lost shelf space rather than the drink itself,” said Prabhu Gandhikumar, founder and CEO of TABP Snacks and Beverages. He said a key test would be whether there is clarity before the next summer stock-loading cycle in February-March.
Gandhikumar does not expect a change in the label alone to cause a major drop in sales. According to him, consumers at the lower end of the market often identify beverages through packaging, bottle shape and colour rather than reading the label closely. The bigger challenge, he said, could be communicating the product’s proposition through advertising.
That could become important as Reliance tries to protect the physical availability it has built so quickly.
The Energy Label Matters
The word “energy” may appear simple, but experts say it performs an important role in the category.
Viswanathan said the descriptor immediately communicates to consumers what the product is and the consumption occasion it is associated with. For a relatively new product, removing that signal could make it harder to build consumer memory.
“The more important issue is what the word ‘energy’ communicates to consumers,” he said, adding that Campa Energy needs to maintain the physical availability already created while building stronger mental availability.
The challenge is amplified by the speed at which Campa Energy has grown. A product can generate rapid trial and sales without necessarily having built the same depth of consumer memory as longer-established brands.
Rohit Jain said the “energy drink” descriptor also performs a category-signalling function by helping consumers compare the product with established brands such as Sting, Red Bull and Monster. Removing it could potentially affect shelf placement, search visibility, distributor incentives and spontaneous purchases.
India’s energy-drinks category itself is expanding rapidly. Retail sales are growing at 12.6% annually, faster than in the US and China, while the market is projected to reach $1.6 billion by 2028, according to Euromonitor data cited by Reuters.
Rivals Face The Same Challenge
The disruption could appear to create an opening for established players such as Sting, Red Bull and Monster. But the competitive advantage may not be straightforward.
The labelling issue extends beyond Campa. PepsiCo and Monster have also challenged the FSSAI directions, while Red Bull has secured separate relief. The Delhi High Court has therefore been dealing with a wider industry dispute over the use of the “energy drink” descriptor.
Gandhikumar does not expect Campa’s rivals to gain significantly because the broader category is facing the same issue.
Viswanathan, however, sees a potential short-term opportunity for established brands if there is a gap between changing the descriptor and building a new consumer association. Longer-standing brands may have stronger consumer familiarity, while Campa still has to build what he calls stronger “mental availability”.
That makes the competitive battle less about the label alone and more about who can retain consumer recognition and shelf visibility during the transition.
Can Campa Xtra Fill The Gap?
Reliance has already moved towards Campa Xtra without the disputed “energy drink” descriptor, creating a possible route for the company to preserve the product’s market momentum.
The challenge will be transferring the associations built around Campa Energy to the new positioning.
Viswanathan said Campa Xtra can retain much of the traction of Campa Energy if Reliance treats the transition as a brand-building exercise rather than simply a packaging change. The formulation, price, distribution and consumption occasion do not necessarily have to change, but the brand will need to communicate more clearly what the product stands for.
“The name ‘Campa Energy’ did some of the positioning work automatically because it told consumers exactly what the product was,” he said. “Campa Xtra will require the brand to do more of that work.”
Jain similarly said removing the descriptor could reduce category salience even if the formulation remains unchanged.
For Reliance, therefore, Campa Xtra is more than a naming adjustment. It is a test of whether the company can build a distinct brand identity around a product that has so far benefited from the instantly recognisable “energy” proposition.
The Next Test
The October 6 court relief has reduced the immediate pressure on Campa Energy, but it has not settled the larger issue. Reliance can sell existing stocks carrying the descriptor for now, while fresh production cannot carry the “energy drink” label under the court’s interim order. The matter returns to the Delhi High Court on November 5.
For Reliance, the episode comes at an important stage in Campa’s expansion. The company has built physical reach rapidly through pricing, distribution and a growing beverage portfolio, while Campa Energy has emerged as a ₹1,000-crore-plus product.
The bigger test now is whether Reliance can turn that physical availability into durable consumer preference even if the product’s positioning changes.
As Viswanathan puts it, Reliance has already built strong physical availability. The next challenge is building equally strong consumer memory and preference.
That could determine whether the Campa Energy episode remains a temporary labelling disruption or becomes a test of Reliance’s ability to build a lasting position in India’s increasingly competitive beverage market.